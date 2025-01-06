Peacock is resurrecting Grimm for a new movie Drop Dead Diva's Josh Berman is writing the series' latest iteration, with original showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf on board as EPs.

NBC’s Grimm was all about fighting monsters, but one entity that apparently can’t be killed is Grimm itself. Deadline reports that Peacock is currently reviving the supernatural series, which originally starred David Giuntoli and ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017.

According to the outlet, the newest iteration will be a movie written by Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman. Berman is also on board to executive produce, along with original series showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf. Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner will also executive produce, along with Universal Television and Millner’s Hazy Mills Production.

Deadline reports that details for the movie are still under wraps, but “it is believed to have ties to the series for diehard fans but could also be easily accessed by new viewers not familiar with the original mythology as it introduces new mythology and characters.” In other words, it’s a pretty standard reboot. The original series—which became something of a cult hit in its time—followed Portland Homicide Detective Nick Burkhardt (Giuntoli), who discovers he is a Grimm, a guardian sworn to protect the balance between humanity and mythological creatures.

In 2018, a year after the original run killed its last monster, the network announced a spinoff centered on a female Grimm. That show never came to fruition; maybe this one will actually stick.