Peacock breaks back into scripted shows with The Break-In
It may be All Her Fault, but The Break-In is Peacock's first green-lit scripted original since May 2025.
Peacock is sort of on a roll of late. It might even turn a profit for the first time next quarter. However, while they’ve managed to keep subscribers happy with hits like Love Island and the Bravo reality slate, they’d now like to get back in the habit of writing down drama and performing it. To that end, Deadline reports that the streamer has just greenlit its first scripted series in more than a year, The Break-In. It’s the streamer’s first since May 2025, when it bought Dig from Michael Schur and Amy Poehler and the Ted animated series, proving that there’s never enough Ted on TV.
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