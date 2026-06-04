Peacock breaks back into scripted shows with The Break-In

Peacock is sort of on a roll of late. It might even turn a profit for the first time next quarter. However, while they’ve managed to keep subscribers happy with hits like Love Island and the Bravo reality slate, they’d now like to get back in the habit of writing down drama and performing it. To that end, Deadline reports that the streamer has just greenlit its first scripted series in more than a year, The Break-In. It’s the streamer’s first since May 2025, when it bought Dig from Michael Schur and Amy Poehler and the Ted animated series, proving that there’s never enough Ted on TV.

We know who to blame for this one: Her. Hailing from the team behind All Her Fault, the Sarah Snook-led miniseries, The Break-In will adapt a different tale of domestic terror. Based on the mystery by Katherine Faulkner, The Break-In comes from All Her Fault creator Megan Gallagher, and it follows a woman who falls down the conspiracy rabbit hole after a home invasion. Gallagher adapted All Her Fault as well, and that show became the streamer’s biggest launch to date.

“The Break-In is a story about motherhood, privilege and guilt, the devastating consequences of lies and the dark secrets that can exist beneath the surface of even the most seemingly perfect lives,” Faulkner said. “I can’t wait to work with Megan Gallagher, Carnival Films and Peacock to bring these characters and their secrets to life, and to introduce The Break-In to a whole new audience.”