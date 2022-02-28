In one of the best opening sequences from the American version of The Office, famous sitcom oaf Kevin Malone describes the intricate process that goes into making his famous chili in a voiceover. At the same time, we see him head into the Dunder Mifflin building, excited to share his work, and then spill the entire pot all over the floor and writhe around it while trying to salvage the tasty goop. It’s a great scene. A simple concept perfectly executed.



To honor this moment—and to pay tribute to the show that provides one of the only reasons to subscribe to its streaming service—Peacock has hidden the recipe for a pot of Kevin’s famous chili in its terms and conditions that you, too, can now carefully cook and then drop in front of amused coworkers.



The recipe was spotted by McKenzie Floyd, who posted a video on TikTok showing its inclusion in Peacock’s blocks of terms and conditions text. She says her boyfriend is one of the rare few who actually reads this kind of stuff before agreeing to whatever it includes, a nd she films a TV screen as it scrolls through the recipe. “Why was that necessary to put on here?” she asks, laughing. The answer to this, from our point of view, is another question: Why not?



We won’t post the entire recipe, but you can find it here if, for some reason, you’d rather have a website to reference while cooking instead of needing to check out an entire terms and conditions page in the kitchen. For now, suffice it to say that the secret technique to remember is that you absolutely must undercook the onions.

And use this story as a reminder to read every terms and service agreement you come across. They could be hiding all sorts of secrets, from delicious chili recipes to, as South Park warned, text that forces you to become part of Steve Jobs’ human centipede experiments.



[via Nerdist]



