From beaches that make you Old to beaches that make you poop in a suitcase, beach-front comedies set at luxury resorts have crowded the shores of television’s COVID era. It makes sense considering many of these works a) could be shot outside where you’re less likely to catch the novel coronavirus and b) appeal to audiences more receptive to shows that don’t remind them so much of quarantine, even though that’s what a lot of these works are ultimately about.

Peacock’s The Resort, much like Old, The White Lotus, Nine Perfect Strangers, and, heck, the two versions of Fantasy Island we got in 2020 and 2021, is set in a tropical paradise full of mystery. It seems perfect until you consider the smoldering secrets underneath that make these vacationers wish they stayed home. This time, though, the show has a secret weapon: Skyler Gisondo.

Yes, yes. The show also stars The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper, Palm Springs’ Cristin Milioti, and Nick Offerman. But Gisnodo makes everything he’s in a good 10% better. Booksmart, The Righteous Gemstones, and Licorice Pizza all benefitted from the Gisondo bump. Maybe The Resort will too. Here’s the synopsis:

A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

Despite the obvious comparisons to other shows, The Resort has a lot going for it. Created by Palm Springs writer and Lodge 49 veteran Andy Ciara, the show name- checks Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) as executive producer and Allison Miller (Angelyne) as E.P. and co-showrunner, a title she shares with Ciara. The Resort also has a full-on supporting actor buffet, with the Bakers, Becky Anne and Dylan Baker, rounding out the cast. Who’s better than the Bakers?



You can check into the first three episodes of The Resort on Peacock on July 28.

