Rian Johnson's Poker Face welcomes a murderers' row of guest stars in new trailer

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

“Now, you may think you know the story, but there’s one more layer of this blooming onion left to peel back.” No, this is surprisingly not a line from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. It’s a quote directly from the newly released trailer of his Peacock series, Poker Face. What can we say, the man loves references and Easter eggs.

Created by Johnson, Poker Face pays homage to old-school mystery shows like Columbo. Natasha Lyonne plays casino hostess Charlie Cale, who has an uncanny ability to sniff out liars. She is forced to go on the run, and with each episode, becomes embroiled in a “case-of-the-week” murder mystery.

During Poker Face’s panel at the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) 2023 winter press tour, Peacock dropped a brand new look inside the show. It features a shit ton of celebrity appearances. Some of them include Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howrey, Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows, Hong Chau, Simon Helberg, Ellen Barkin, and Tim Blake Nelson. This doesn’t cover them all. And don’t worry, Johnson’s favorite, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is part of the list.

Lyonne will also reunite with her Orange Is The Black co-star Dascha Polanco and Russian Doll’s Chloë Sevigny here. Let’s not forget, she made a brief cameo in Glass Onion as well alongside another surprising lineup of celebrity guest stars. (Trust Johnson to make all these little connections).

Advertisement

The 10-episode Poker Face will commence with four episodes on January 26, with the remaining episodes airing every Thursday on Peacock.