Feast your eyes on Cillian Murphy back in his Tommy Shelby gear for Peaky Blinders movie Netflix, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and director Tom Harper celebrate the long-anticipated film going into production

The Peaky Blinders movie has officially begun filming. In celebration, Netflix has released a first look at Oscar winner Cillian Murphy reprising his role as gang leader Tommy Shelby (above), and… well, yeah, that’s Tommy Shelby alright. There’s nothing to be gleaned about the movie and its contents at all from this photo of him next to a brick wall. Nevertheless, perhaps it will whet the appetite of Peaky Blinders fans everywhere as they await the continuation of the series.

“I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II,” The series’ creator Steven Knight (pictured, below, on set with Murphy) told Netflix. “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

Murphy will be joined in the film by returning cast members as well as newcomers Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Rebecca Ferguson. Beyond the WWII setting, not much else has been revealed about the plot. Knight has teased that it will be “explosive.” And despite the many projects he’s got going on at any given moment (penning Pablo Larraín’s Maria, launching the new series A Thousand Blows, prepping his other new show House Of Guinness, cashing his Who Wants To Be A Millionaire checks), he has an eye on Peaky’s future, previously teasing that there may be spin-off potential from one or more of the non-Tommy characters in the film.

The movie is being directed by Tom Harper, who directed several episodes of the show in its first season. “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive,” Harper said in his own statement to the streamer. “Peaky has always been a story about family—and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

“There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew,” Harper added. “We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary.”