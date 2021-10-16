Great news today for those of us who suffer from the shockingly common condition of Epix A mne sia—i.e., the persistent inability to remember that the Epix network exists, at least for more than a handful of minutes at a time: You will no longer need to watch Epix in order to keep up with Batman prequel series Pennyworth. (Not to be confused with Batman prequel series Gotham. People love to prequel Batman .)

No, Pennyworth is no longer an Epix O riginal; it now exists, like so many of DC’s TV properties, on HBO Max. The series will make the shift officially with its third season, which, per a panel at today’s DC FanDome, will also feature a time jump of five years.

Despite the network (and temporal) shift, the basics of Pennyworth will presumably remain the same: Jack Bannon continues to star as Alfred Pennyworth, still early on in his long, glorious journey to butlerhood, back when he does a lot of beating people up and spy stuff, instead . Ben Aldridge, meanwhile, co-stars as Thomas Wayne, who learns many lessons across the course of the show, but tragically, not, “Don’t cut through an alley to get home, even if you’re tired because the Zorro movie ran longer than you thought it would.”

But you don’t have to take our word on any of this: The full archive of Pennyworth’s first two seasons is also moving to HBO Max, as part of WarnerMedia’s ongoing efforts to consolidate most of its (non-CW) comics-adapted shows over on the streaming service.

At the very least, it’s nice to no longer have to constantly go “Pennyworth? That’s still on? What network is it on? What’s that?” any time we want to talk about the show. The series co-stars Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda; the third season will see super heroes and villains begin to crowd into its previously espionage-based action.