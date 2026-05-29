Uncle Sam wants hot troops who can pay for travel at White House UFC event
The Pentagon is recruiting service members to attend the White House's cage fight, so long as they can pay their own way and meet height and weight requirements.(Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)
Hot off the news that President Donald Trump bought between $15,000 and $50,000 worth of shares of stock in TKO, the parent company of UFC, this week, he wants to make sure the TKO event on his front lawn is an uggo-free success. Per The Washington Post, the Pentagon is recruiting hundreds of service members to fill out the bleachers at this national spectacle of conflicts of interest. But there’s a catch. Those recruited cannot be fat, short, or poor. According to the Post, which obtained a memo circulated within the Air Force, eligibility is contingent on meeting “CURRENT WAIST-HEIGHT RATIO and current physical fitness standard.” Another internal message stated that the Department of Defense was looking for junior personnel and officers, specifically, but they must pay their own way, despite, as the Post states, “junior troops make up the military’s lowest pay grades.”