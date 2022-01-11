Unless you haven’t been on the internet for the past two weeks, chances are you’ve heard of Wordle— or at least noticed its characteristic yellow and green square emojis all over social media. The game was created by Josh Wardle (its name is a play on his surname), a software engineer who created Wordle for his word game-loving partner. He has no desire to make money from the game , and never intended for it to become a viral sensation.



Wordle thrives in its simplicity: A ll users are attempting to guess the same five-letter word in six tries , and the game only refreshes once a day . It’s supposed to be a communal experience where everyone’s on an even playing field. But when something as wholesome as a word game goes viral, there’s always someone around to exploit it for ill-gotten gains—regardless of their role (or lack thereof) in its creation .

That’s where the other Wordle comes in. An iOS app of the game popped up on the App Store recently, credited to Shakd, LL C . Wordle - The App has nothing to do with Wardle (the man) nor Wordle (the original game). It was made by Zach Shakked, who describes himself on his web site as an “entrepreneur based in NYC.”

Shakked proudly touted the success of the app on his (now-locked) Twitter account , writing, “This is absurd. 450 trials at 1am last night, now at 950 and getting a new ones every minute. 12K downloads, rank #28 word game, and #4 result for ‘ wordle’ in the App Store. We’re going to the fucking moon.” But since the origins of Wordle have been detailed in multiple articles (including a New York Times profile), fans of the word game were quick to call out Shakked .

Though Shakked’s app is available to download for free, there’s an option to upgrade to a pro account, that allows players to “play unlimited games every day, access harder difficulty modes, cancel anytime in App Settings,” and includes “excellent customer support.” Its cost is $29.99 per year.

But Shakked’s copycat app isn’t the only unofficial Wordle app popping up on the App Store. There are various others, all nearly identical to the original online version. Their source just isn’t known publicly.

So, instead of downloading stolen work, why not enjoy the real thing? It’s free, you can play on any device, and it’s made out of love, not by a greedy techie.

