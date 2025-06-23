Johnny Knoxville to test human capacity for donkey urine as host of Fear Factor reboot 

Johnny Knoxville’s days of concussing himself for the amusement of the masses may be over, but that doesn’t mean he can’t kick back a tall, cool glass of donkey piss. Knoxville has been selected to host the upcoming Fear Factor reboot, Fear Factor: The Next Chapter, which finally puts some literary prestige on the show where people milk goats with their mouths. Yes, Fox is reopening the book of Fear Factor, and in its third chapter, the show has chosen a host who’s proven himself fearless in the face of bulls, cannons, and Butterbean. He’ll have his work cut out for him, considering people regularly down cow intestines for free on TikTok.

As far as Fear Factor hosts go, Knoxville makes a lot of sense. Joe Rogan infamously hosted the show during its initial NBC run, but while his podcast has turned society into a fear factory producing vaccine skepticism and Holocaust denial, Fear Factor needs a host who audiences believe would also drink horse semen. Though equine ejaculate guzzler Chris Pontius or “Sweat Cocktail” participant Steve-O would probably be better suited for the job, Knoxville has more gross-out bona fides than Ludacris, who hosted the previous reboot. After nearly a quarter century as the face of Jackass, on both big and small screens, Knoxville has proven himself a man unafraid of pain, especially if its service of a laugh. Of course, he won’t be experiencing the fear of this new season. It will be contestants asked to perform stunts, which must be a relief for Knoxville, who has brain damage from years of hilarious stupidity.

Fox has updated the format for the new season, adding a dash of Survivor-style social engineering to the mix. The Next Chapter sees a group of strangers “dropped into an unforgiving, remote location” where they will live together under one roof as they perform stunts, survive challenges, and manipulate each other while vying for a grand prize. Who knows which animal they’ll masturbate this time!

Fox will crack open Fear Factor: The Next Chapter later this year.