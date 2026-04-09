Peter Dinklage is headed to Alien: Earth
Fresh off facing down Dexter, Dinklage is set for a showdown with an even more evolved class of killer.
When Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth launched on FX last year, it did so without any really massive names attached to its cast. (No disrespect intended toward Timothy Olyphant and his Doc Brown platinum hair, but the assumption seems to have been that the hybridized threat represented by Hawley’s spotty-but-frequently-brilliant TV track record, and the Alien brand as a whole, would do the majority of the heavy lifting.) Now, though, the show’s second season is getting an infusion of genuine TV royalty, as Deadline reports that Peter Dinklage has signed on for the series’ return engagement.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.