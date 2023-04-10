David Lowery seems like an interesting filmmaker, with a wide array of projects under his belt that range from indie dramas to big fantasy epics with an indie drama vibe (specifically The Green Knight, which was a surprisingly big hit even if it was divisive) and also Disney’s live-action Pete’s Dragon remake, so the idea of him directing a new Peter Pan movie for Disney—titled Peter Pan & Wendy and going straight to Disney+—seems like it should be interesting. And maybe it will be! But this first trailer for the film, despite describing it as an “epic movie event” in the YouTube description, doesn’t instill a ton of confidence.

Peter Pan & Wendy | Official Trailer | Disney+

This is Peter Pan as you have almost certainly seen him before, but there are some innovations here (as far as these things go). For starters, this mostly seems like it was filmed on a real island and a real flying pirate ship (give or take the shots where you see the big open ocean in the background) , as opposed to those ILM screens they use on The Mandalorian, and Jude Law is playing Captain Hook. That’s fun! We’d like to see more of that.

There do seem to be some twists to the canon, with Wendy specifically looking for a way to avoid growing up and the adventure getting started when the kids find and capture Tinkerbell rather than Peter’s wayward shadow, but based on this trailer alone, we don’t know if those are just little stylistic shifts for the story Lowery wants to tell or if they ahve some bigger significance. Anyway, this new take on Peter Pan also stars Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. It’ll be available to stream on Disney+ on April 28