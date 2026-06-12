Peter Skarsgaard joins the (probably) last The Last Of Us

Or at least he will, when the series returns from its filming hiatus.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 12, 2026 | 9:18am
Image courtesy of HBO
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Peter Skarsgaard joins the (probably) last The Last Of Us

What would a prestige HBO series be without someone named Skargård featured in it? Sure, Peter Skarsgaard is not related to Stellan or Alexander or Bill, but the names sound the same and they all have a knack for spending their Sunday nights on HBO, be it in It: Welcome To Derry, DTF St. Louis, Chernobyl, Succession, or Big Little Lies. Now, Deadline reports that Peter Skarsgaard has joined the cast for the third season of The Last Of Us, in what is expected to be the series’ final outing. Skarsgaard will be playing a new character not part of the video game upon which the series is based. The character is Amon, described as one of the leaders of The Seraphites, the cult-ish group that Ellie gets mixed up with in The Last Of Us‘ second season.

However, production of the third season of The Last Of Us is now on a month-long hiatus due to the world cup. The series shoots in Vancouver, which is one of the sixteen host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which kicked off yesterday. When the matches are over, the series is expected to continue shooting through the rest of the year for a probable 2027 premiere. 

 
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