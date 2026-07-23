Benicio Del Toro and Ben Stiller are in Protective Custody The upcoming Apple TV series led by Del Toro and Stiller reunites the former ‌ Dannemora inmates

After giving two wildly different but equally funny performances in The Phoenician Scheme and One Battle After Another last year, Benicio Del Toro is working out his funny bone for an Apple TV show. Announced earlier today, Protective Custody will mark the first time Del Toro leads a comedy series. However, he’ll get some help from the director of his last dramatic one, Ben Stiller, who stars in and executive produced the series. Stiller directed Del Toro’s premium-cable prison epic, Escape At Dannemora, and, presumably, suggested Del Toro belch the lines, “Don’t tell anybody,” at Patricia Arquette, giving the miniseries its most iconic and strangest moment. Like Del Toro, Protective Custody is the first time Stiller leads a TV comedy series (if you don’t count The Ben Stiller Show). And, wouldn’t you know it, this pair of Dannemora inmates are heading back to prison.