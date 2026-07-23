Benicio Del Toro and Ben Stiller are in Protective Custody

The upcoming Apple TV series led by Del Toro and Stiller reunites the former ‌ Dannemora inmates

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 22, 2026 | 8:45pm
Screenshot: YouTube
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Benicio Del Toro and Ben Stiller are in Protective Custody

After giving two wildly different but equally funny performances in The Phoenician Scheme and One Battle After Another last year, Benicio Del Toro is working out his funny bone for an Apple TV show. Announced earlier today, Protective Custody will mark the first time Del Toro leads a comedy series. However, he’ll get some help from the director of his last dramatic one, Ben Stiller, who stars in and executive produced the series. Stiller directed Del Toro’s premium-cable prison epic, Escape At Dannemora, and, presumably, suggested Del Toro belch the lines, “Don’t tell anybody,” at Patricia Arquette, giving the miniseries its most iconic and strangest moment. Like Del Toro, Protective Custody is the first time Stiller leads a TV comedy series (if you don’t count The Ben Stiller Show). And, wouldn’t you know it, this pair of Dannemora inmates are heading back to prison.

Co-written and co-showrun by Mike Judge, Veep‘s Steve Hely, and Parks And Recreation‘s Dave King, Protective Custody follows a disgraced financier who enters protective custody while he awaits trial for fraud. Once in prison, he must figure out the politics of the yard, salvage his reputation, and face the consequences for his crimes. Apple has yet to announce who will play the disgraced white-collar criminal struggling to survive the clink, but either one would make a good pick—with Stiller being the more obvious one. 

Meanwhile, Stiller is presumably still making season three of Severance for the cellphone company. Earlier this year, he promised season three was already “underway” and shouldn’t take as long as last time. 

 
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