Apple TV's The Morning Show signs off after 5 long seasons

The world is about to be free of The Morning Show‘s take on various real-life events because the Apple TV drama will end with its upcoming fifth season. It means no more of Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) running around the Capitol incognito on January 6, taking a trip to space, or spending time in a Belarusian prison. And no more of her colleague Alex Levy’s (Jennifer Aniston) messy breakdowns, either. Hallelujah!

The Morning Show debuted on November 1, 2019, as the prized possession of Apple TV’s same-day launch. Populated by talented actors, the Jay Carson-created drama geared toward heightened melodrama despite tackling a host of serious topics, including the #MeToo movement, COVID-19, the rise of AI, systemic and corporate corruption, and, yes, the insurrection. Still, it was enough to earn various Emmy Award nominations over the years, with Billy Crudup winning two trophies.

Loosely inspired by journalist Brian Stelter’s book, TMS tries to examine the fast-paced, frequently toxic culture at the morning news show of the fictional UBA network. Over four seasons, it has featured various popular actors like Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nicole Beharie, Jon Hamm, Marion Cotillard, Mindy Kaling, Will Arnett, and Jeremy Irons. Season five isn’t going to fall behind and is set to welcome Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, and Lizzy Caplan.

In a press release, TMS‘ executive producer and director Mimi Leder praised the cast and crew, noting that, through the characters, they “put a microscope on our world, and implored our duty to speak truth to power to protect the freedom of the press at all costs.” That’s certainly one way to look at it, we suppose.

We’ll have to wait just a few more months to see what tricks The Morning Show has left up its sleeve when it comes to depicting the press. The fifth and final season premieres in 2027.