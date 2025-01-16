PGA Awards movie nominations pit Chalamet against Chalamet
It’s Lisan al Gaib versus the voice of a generation, with Dune Part Two and A Complete Unknown nabbing nominations for top PGA prizes.Screenshot: YouTube
After a week of delays, the Producers Guild of America has announced its nominees for the 2025 PGA Awards. These prizes constitute the PGA’s favorites in movies and television, with only a few surprises scattered throughout. On the movie side, the PGAs were in line with last week’s Golden Globes, snubbing only the two best movies nominated by the Globes: Nickle Boys and Challengers. Strangely, it’s the streaming movie race that’s far more interesting. Who saw a nomination for John Woo’s remake of The Killer and Seinfeld’s soggy ode to breakfast getting a nomination? On the TV side, it’s mostly the same, save for the lack of Squid Game and the addition of Bad Sisters.
Earlier this week, the Producers Guild also announced a partnership with the Entertainment Community Fund, committing $300,000 to media people affected by L.A.’s ongoing wildfires. The PGA Awards will take place on February 8, 2025.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Wicked
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Flow
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Bad Sisters
The Diplomat
Fallout
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Baby Reindeer
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Carry On
The Greatest Night In Pop
The Killer
Rebel Ridge
Unfrosted
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30
Conan O’Brien Must Go
The Jinx – Part Two STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces
Welcome To Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Ali Wong: Single Lady
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice