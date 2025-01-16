PGA Awards movie nominations pit Chalamet against Chalamet It’s Lisan al Gaib versus the voice of a generation, with Dune Part Two and A Complete Unknown nabbing nominations for top PGA prizes.

After a week of delays, the Producers Guild of America has announced its nominees for the 2025 PGA Awards. These prizes constitute the PGA’s favorites in movies and television, with only a few surprises scattered throughout. On the movie side, the PGAs were in line with last week’s Golden Globes, snubbing only the two best movies nominated by the Globes: Nickle Boys and Challengers. Strangely, it’s the streaming movie race that’s far more interesting. Who saw a nomination for John Woo’s remake of The Killer and Seinfeld’s soggy ode to breakfast getting a nomination? On the TV side, it’s mostly the same, save for the lack of Squid Game and the addition of Bad Sisters.

Earlier this week, the Producers Guild also announced a partnership with the Entertainment Community Fund, committing $300,000 to media people affected by L.A.’s ongoing wildfires. The PGA Awards will take place on February 8, 2025.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Wicked

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Flow

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Bad Sisters

The Diplomat

Fallout

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Baby Reindeer

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Carry On

The Greatest Night In Pop

The Killer

Rebel Ridge

Unfrosted

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

Conan O’Brien Must Go

The Jinx – Part Two STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces

Welcome To Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Ali Wong: Single Lady

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice