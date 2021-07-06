Phoebe Waller-Bridge with her Fleabag co-stars Andrew Scott and Brett Gelman. Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Yes, this evening’s G&T is made with a limited edition bottle and this writer’s tears. Award-winning screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge has collaborated with Edinburgh Gin to remind us of one the most heartbreaking lines from Fleabag, and of how we’ll never get a third season.

Waller-Bridge designed the label of the gin bottle herself, with “I love you” written in her script and “It’ll pass” written by the devastatingly Hot Priest himself, Andrew Scott. The bottle also features the sneaky fox that seems to follow the Hot Priest, and the chair Waller-Bridge used while performing her one-woman play. As for what’s inside the bottle, there is Edinburgh Gin’s Classic London Dry gin—complete with its staple juniper, lavender, and citrus botanicals.

“Gin and theatre are my two great loves,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement. “We wanted this bottle to capture a glimpse of Edinburgh in all her mystery and wonder, through the eyes of Fleabag who found her first home there. I hope every purchase inspires outrageous and creative conversations over ice while bringing the beloved Fringe festival back to life.”

Each bottle costs 48 British pounds (approximately $66.50), with 100% of the proceeds going to raise money for Edinburgh Festival Fringe performers in 2022. Pre-sale begins on July 20.

Waller-Bridge created, wrote, and starred in the two seasons of Fleabag, which was based on her one-woman play of the same name. The gin’s specific imagery of the Edinburgh skyline is a n od to where she first performed Fleabag—at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival back in 2013. Amazon Prime Video recently premiered a recording of Waller-Bridge’s 2019 solo performance from Fleabag’s off-Broadway stint following the series’ success. Waller-Bridge was also the season one showrunner and producer of BBC’s Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Her next appearances include starring alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, as well as teaming up with Donald Glover for the Mr. & Mrs. Smith television series.