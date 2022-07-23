Comic-Con is upon us, and what would a comic book convention be without some Star Trek news. A nd Paramount has some big news for Trekkies, especially for fans of both Picard and animated delight Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Picard, perhaps, the most divisive of the three live-action recent Treks, is returning for a third and final season. Withstanding fan complaints for two seasons now, Picard is finally going to give the Star Trek faithful exactly what they’ve been waiting for: More Worf. Yeah, everyone’s favorite spikey-headed Klingon is making a return, as are large swaths of the Enterprise crew.



Earlier today, Paramount released a new teaser trailer (or as Paramount’s slaphappy marketing team call it the “season three character motion portraits teaser”) for Picard’s last ride, and, well, they’re getting the band back together. In addition to Sir Patrick Stewart, the posters tease the rest of the crew of The Next Generation’s Starship Enterprise: LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner are all featured, plus Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. Yup, Ge ordi, Worf, Riker, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Counselor Deanna Troi, Data, Seven of Nine, and Raffi Musike will all be suiting up for the finale.

Star Trek: Picard S3 | Teaser | Paramount+



This is seemingly what everyone was hoping for ever since Picard premiered two seasons ago. While fans have mostly been split as to whether or not this is even a worthwhile endeavor, it is nice to see some new suits on the crew.



Still, getting the band back together doesn’t necessarily mean things will go according to plan. But as our captain says in the season three character motion portraits teaser, “As long as you and your crew remain steadfast, you are never without hope.”



Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Meanwhile, Lower Decks got an official trailer for its own third season, showcasing all the stuff that show does best: Making gentle fun of the sillier aspects of Star Trek’s many-decades history, while also providing all sorts of fun inside jokes. (What we wouldn’t do to eat at Sisko’s Creole Kitchen.) Also: Captain Freeman is still in trouble after the second-season finale, so it’s up to the crew of the Cerritos to go save her from…therapy puppies? So that feels pretty par for the course.