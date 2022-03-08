Pitchfork Music Festival tends to have a great lineup worth shelling out for—and this year is no different. This time around, you won’t have to wait until September to attend since it is back to its usual July dates. Pitchfork’s fest returns on July 15-17 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois with Mitski, The National, and The Roots as headliners.



Advertisement

While you can’t go wrong with seeing any of those names, Mitski is one of the most-anticipated act playing that weekend. After a brief hiatus that made fans panic over the possibility of not seeing her play again, the musician has sold out nearly every date on her comeback tour. So, if you weren’t one of the lucky people who snagged a regular ticket to that tour (or if you simply don’t want to spend $1,000 on a resold one... yes, they’re really going for that much), now’s your chance to see her live.

The rest of the lineup is also worth seeing and it includes Japanese Breakfast, Parquet Courts, Earl Sweatshirt, Toro y Moi, Lucy Dacus, Spiritualized, Tierra Whack, Indigo De Souza, Spirit Of The Beehive, Camp Cope, Dry Cleaning, Iceage, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Ethel Cain, Xenia Rubinos, Cate Le Bon, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CT. The full lineup is listed below.

Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Friday, July 15:

The National

Spiritualized

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Amber Mark

Dawn Richard

Tkay Maidza

Indigo De Souza

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

SPELLLING

Camp Cope

Wiki

Ethel Cain

CupcakKe



Saturday, July 16:

Mitski

Japanese Breakfast

Lucy Dacus

Low

Magdalena Bay

Dry Cleaning

Karate

Iceage

Yeule

Arooj Aftab

The Armed

Chubby & the Gang

Hyd

Jeff Parker & the New Breed



Sunday, July 17:

The Roots

Toro Y Moi

Earl Sweatshirt

Noname

BADBADNOTGOOD

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

Xenia Rubinos

Erika de Casier

Injury Reserve

KAINA

L’Rain

Sofia Kourtesis

Pink Siifu

