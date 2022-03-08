Pitchfork Music Festival tends to have a great lineup worth shelling out for—and this year is no different. This time around, you won’t have to wait until September to attend since it is back to its usual July dates. Pitchfork’s fest returns on July 15-17 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois with Mitski, The National, and The Roots as headliners.
While you can’t go wrong with seeing any of those names, Mitski is one of the most-anticipated act playing that weekend. After a brief hiatus that made fans panic over the possibility of not seeing her play again, the musician has sold out nearly every date on her comeback tour. So, if you weren’t one of the lucky people who snagged a regular ticket to that tour (or if you simply don’t want to spend $1,000 on a resold one... yes, they’re really going for that much), now’s your chance to see her live.
The rest of the lineup is also worth seeing and it includes Japanese Breakfast, Parquet Courts, Earl Sweatshirt, Toro y Moi, Lucy Dacus, Spiritualized, Tierra Whack, Indigo De Souza, Spirit Of The Beehive, Camp Cope, Dry Cleaning, Iceage, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Ethel Cain, Xenia Rubinos, Cate Le Bon, and more.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CT. The full lineup is listed below.
Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 Lineup
Friday, July 15:
The National
Spiritualized
Parquet Courts
Tierra Whack
Amber Mark
Dawn Richard
Tkay Maidza
Indigo De Souza
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE
SPELLLING
Camp Cope
Wiki
Ethel Cain
CupcakKe
Saturday, July 16:
Mitski
Japanese Breakfast
Lucy Dacus
Low
Magdalena Bay
Dry Cleaning
Karate
Iceage
Yeule
Arooj Aftab
The Armed
Chubby & the Gang
Hyd
Jeff Parker & the New Breed
Sunday, July 17:
The Roots
Toro Y Moi
Earl Sweatshirt
Noname
BADBADNOTGOOD
Cate Le Bon
Tirzah
Xenia Rubinos
Erika de Casier
Injury Reserve
KAINA
L’Rain
Sofia Kourtesis
Pink Siifu