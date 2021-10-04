Ring the alarms and make time to cry to Puberty 2: Mitski’s back!!!



The famed singer-songwriter took a semi-hiatus after her 2018 record Be The Cowboy, deleting her social media and taking a break from touring. She did the score for sci-fi Western graphic novel This Is Where We Fall earlier this year, with that being the only bit of new music we’d gotten from her recently. But it looks like a new era of Mitski’s upon us.

She shared a picture of herself wearing a cowboy hat facing an elevator, with text that reads, “October 5th, 2021. 10:00 am ET” with a link to a music video that premieres tomorrow. Mitski hasn’t shared what the song is called, but it looks like she’s not ready to leave her cowboy era.

Mitski’s “Nobody” became a quarantine anthem of sorts last year, and her return is perfectly timed. She first started hinting at her hiatus being over when she reactivated her social media accounts, bringing back @mitskileaks on both Twitter and Instagram. Some lucky people noticed she’d followed them, and began sharing screenshots on social media.



She announced her hiatus in 2019, and played her last show in New York City on September 8 of that year with Lucy Dacus as her opener before taking a break. “This will be my last show indefinitely, and and [sic] I’m glad it’s ending in NY where I came up,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. She then added, “Y’all, I’m not quitting music! Me? Quit music?? I’ve been on non-stop tour for over 5 years, I haven’t had a place to live during this time, & I sense that if I don’t step away soon, my self-worth/identity will start depending too much on staying in the game, in the constant churn.”