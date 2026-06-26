PlayStation encourages Blu-ray adoption by deleting purchased movies from customer accounts
Due to the expiration of a licensing agreement with Studio Canal, movies like Terminator 2, Moonlight, and Hot Fuzz will no longer be available on the PlayStation Store.Screenshot: YouTube
Hot off the news that gamers buying a physical copy of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be receiving an $80 empty box, Sony has begun punishing its customers for purchasing digital copies of movies on its PlayStation Store, too. Per Kotaku, PlayStation has begun notifying customers that some of the movies that they purchased will no longer be available in their libraries due to the expiration of a licensing agreement with Studio Canal. A statement on the PlayStation Store website reads, “From September 1, 2026, due to our content licensing agreements, you will no longer be able to access your previously purchased content from Studio Canal, and it will be removed from your video library. Thank you.” Thus far, the company has neither apologized for the inconvenience nor offered refunds to affected accounts. The A.V. Club has reached out to PlayStation for comment.