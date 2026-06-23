Peacock sends Ponies to the glue factory

TV finds itself back down to just one streaming spy show with a horse-based title this afternoon, as Deadline reports that Peacock has just slated its single-season period espionage series Ponies for destruction. The series, which starred Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as “persons of no interest”—i.e., young women who begin working for the CIA in Russia in the 1970s after the deaths of their secret agent husbands—has now officially been canceled.

Created by Booksmart‘s Susanna Fogel and Mr. Robot alum David Iserson, the series got decent critical notices, including our own B+ review, which praised the way the series foregrounded the relationship between Richardson and Clake’s characters over more traditional approaches to TV spycraft. For their part, Iserson and Fogel were apparently feeling confident enough about its fate that they were dropping hints about a second season—including the resolution of the first season’s climactic cliffhanger—back around the time of its January 2026 release. “We did get their blessing,” Iserson and Fogel said, of asking Peacock if it was cool to end things from the first season on a massive set of question marks. “Obviously there are never guarantees for more seasons but it would feel like a violation of the show we were making—where we ended every episode with a cliffhanger—to not do the same with the finale. We are betting on this show and our ability to keep telling this story. This was the only version we shot.”

Said gamble appears to have failed to pay off; Deadline notes that the show’s viewership numbers never quite caught up with its critical reception. (The series is reportedly being submitted for several categories for the comedy branch of the Emmys this year, though, so we might end up hearing some pretty bittersweet acceptance speeches down the line.)

In addition to Clarke and Richardson, Ponies also starred Adrian Lester, Artjom Gitz, Vic Michaelis, Nicholas Podany, and Petro Ninovskyi as their characters’ various enemies, handlers, lovers, rivals, or some combination of all of the above. (Spy shows!) The series dropped the entirety of its first (and now only) season on Peacock back on January 15.