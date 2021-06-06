Pose takes its curtain call

Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter in Pose Photo : Eric Liebowitz/FX

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, June 6. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Pose (FX, 10 p.m., two-hour series finale): Tonight, we say a final farewell to TV royalty, as Pose comes to an end with an appropriately extra episode. And while the usual abundance and opulence as to be expected—the House Of Evangelista does not do things by halves—in this case, the extra extravagance is due both to the impeccable tastes of the characters and the runtime, as this final curtain call clocks in at two hours.

Take all the time you need, Pose. We’ll be there for every minute of it. Watch for Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s recap.

Regular coverage



DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)



Wild cards

Time for another wild card lightning round.

DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network, 8 a.m., season-two premiere): These teenage superheroes returned last week as part of the Space House alongside the similarly teenaged heroes of Teen Titans Go!, but this marks their proper re-entrance onto the television landscape.

U.S. Gymnastics Championship (NBC, 7 p.m.): Bring on the GOAT.

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS, 8 p.m.): Wanna watch Kelly Clarkson make Garth Brooks cry? Brooks, Joan Baez, Midori, Debbie Allen, and Dick Van Dyke will all be honored, but Kelly’s powers will be aimed right at Chris Gaines.

The Story Of Late Night (CNN, 9 p.m., docuseries finale): This solid look at TV history wraps up by turning its gaze to the future.

Little Birds (Starz, 9:03 p.m., series premiere): Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) stars in this “bold and subversive re-invention of melodrama for our times that takes the audience on a witty, moving and provocative journey towards freedom and independence.” It’s based on the erotic short fiction of Anaïs Nin. Read more in our June TV preview.

Domina (Epix, 10 p.m.): Livia Drusilla, the immensely powerful third wife of Emperor Augustus Caesar, sits at the center of this U.K. import. If you assumed that an Epix show with togas was likely to feature some great character actors, you’re right! Keep an eye out for Liam Cunningham, Isabella Rossellini, and a bunch of other people likely to make you say, “Oh, look, it’s that person! From all those things!” Read more in our June TV preview.