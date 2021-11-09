After the deadly crowd surge on Friday during Travis Scott’s headlining performance at his Astroworld festival in Houston, the rapper is pulling back from other previously scheduled appearances. He was supposed to headline this coming weekend’s Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas and had even remained on the official schedule until late last night, when the festival released the following statement: “Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas. The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning.”

That kind of implies that he was asked not to attend, possibly over accusations that Scott has a history of inciting rowdy crowds, but Variety says that he had already decided not to play in Las Vegas days ago—sources reportedly said he was “too distraught to play.”

Now, Day N Vegas has announced that Post Malone will be stepping in to replace Scott on Saturday, with Kendrick Lamar headlining on Friday and Tyler, The Creator on Sunday. Other performers include SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Doja Cat.

This comes as Scott has started facing a growing number of lawsuits over the incident in Houston, with more than a dozen Astroworld attendees now suing him, Live Nation, and nearly everyone else involved. At the same time, Scott is offering refunds to everyone who bought Astroworld tickets and has pledged to pay for the funerals of the eight people who died in the stampede last week.

Several hundred people were treated for injuries after the Astroworld crowd surge incident last week on Friday , and Variety adds that “around a dozen people” are reportedly still hospitalized and that some have “grave injuries.” Two of the people who died were minors, one 14 and the other 16.