Travis Scott arrested in Paris after alleged violent altercation Travis Scott was arrested after allegedly assaulting a hotel security guard who intervened in a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard

Travis Scott once again found himself in legal trouble when he was arrested in Paris on Friday morning. He was allegedly involved in a fight at the George V hotel with his own bodyguard and hotel security; a representative for the hotel declined to comment to Variety and said “an investigation is going on.” The rapper, whose given name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was in the city for the Olympic Games and had previously attended the U.S. men’s basketball team event.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer said in a statement (via NBC News). “The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police.” Per Variety, local news sources reported that witnesses to the altercation claimed that Scott “was heavily intoxicated at the time of the quarrel and refused to take a breathalyzer test.” A source told TMZ that hours after the arrest, Scott was taken from jail to a hospital for “tests.”

In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, Scott has continued to court controversy. Earlier this year, he was involved in a fight at a Cannes afterparty with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. In June, he was arrested and charged with trespassing property after being involved in a “disturbance/dispute with the crew” of a charter boat in Miami. This week, Miami prosecutors dropped a disorderly intoxication charge against Scott for the June incident, per TMZ. However, the state of Florida is moving forward with a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Scott recently concluded the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour in Lisbon, Portugal, in early August. The tour is set to resume in September in Chile before concluding in November in Las Vegas.