Wicked and Interstellar gave the Disney sequel a little boost.

By Emma Keates  |  December 9, 2024 | 9:28am
Photo: Disney
Moana 2 leads best post-Thanksgiving box office of all time

After 2023 smash-hit Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan is breaking box office records once again. Sorry, Nolan-heads—he doesn’t have a new movie out. But you definitely already knew that because it seems like you all bought tickets to see Interstellar‘s IMAX re-release (yes, it actually happened), which brought in a solid $4.4 million this past weekend. 

But while Interstellar fans may be a bit stuck in time, they still helped humanity discover its best post-Thanksgiving box office ever. That’s almost as impressive as colonizing a planet. This crop of films brought in $132 million across the board, smashing 2018’s previous record of $120 million (via Deadline). Moana 2 and Wicked led the chorus for a second weekend in a row, with $52 million and $34.9 million respectively. What the hell, let’s throw Gladiator II in there with the musicals too after Saturday’s singing SNL stunt. The Paul Mescal-led film retained its bronze-medal position with an additional $12.5 million.

There was a lot of shakeup in the overall list this weekend, as films like Venom: The Last Dance and The Wild Robot, which have held places for weeks, were completely pushed out. Telegu-language sequel Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 clocked in at number four this weekend, for example, beating out returning players like Red One and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Then there’s Kyle Mooney’s dial-up disaster film Y2K, which just made it into the leaderboard at number eight, but—with $2.1 million—made less than half the returns of Interstellar, a movie that came out a full decade ago. Maybe Y2K was a disaster (for A24 at least) after all.

Check out the full list, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, below:

  1. Moana 2, $52,000,000
  2. Wicked, $34,850,000
  3. Gladiator II, $12,450,000
  4. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, $9,300,000
  5. Red One, $7,003,917
  6. Interstellar (2024 re-release), $4,425,000
  7. Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, $2,400,000
  8. Y2K, $2,113,923
  9. For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas – Live, $2,055,486
  10. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, $1,525,000

 
