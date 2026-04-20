Practical Magic 2 expects you to know this song in first teaser

You know you’re about to see a legacy sequel when the characters from the first movie are now apparently famous in the universe of the property. “I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family,” says Sally Owens (Sandra Bullock) in voiceover at the top of the first teaser for Practical Magic 2, presumably to another character but definitely also to us watching at home. “The ones from Massachusetts, the ones their neighbors whisper are witches.” Oh, right, those Owens sisters. Of course.

Yes, Sally and Gilly (Nicole Kidman) are back with different actors playing their children, but with the same problem as before: Anyone they love (romantically) will die. It looks like that fate may befall Lee Pace this time, who makes an appearance in the trailer with his signature gentle yet rugged charm. Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are back as Sally and Gilly’s aunts, while Joey King is here as one of Sally’s daughters. We’d imagine Maisie Williams is playing the other daughter, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Based on some reporting from last year, it’ll be the United Kingdom stepping in for Massachusetts this time instead of Washington state, the shooting location of the original 1998 film. Whether or not the plot takes them to Britain remains to be seen. Warner Bros. didn’t share an official synopsis or release date for Practical Magic 2 yet, though it’ll be in theaters in September.