The Owens curse comes for another generation in Practical Magic 2 trailer
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are traveling across the pond this September.Image courtesy of Warner Bros.
When the original Practical Magic from 1998 ends, the day is saved. But the curse that followed Sally and Gilly Owens (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, respectively) has moved on to a new generation, and they’re not happy with what their foremothers were willing to put up with. Who knew generational curses could be so literal? Sally’s daughters Kylie and Antonia (Joey King and Maisie Williams) certainly didn’t, and if Sally ever wants them to talk to her again, she’s going to have to go back to the source of the problem: England.
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