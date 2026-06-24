The Owens curse comes for another generation in Practical Magic 2 trailer

When the original Practical Magic from 1998 ends, the day is saved. But the curse that followed Sally and Gilly Owens (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, respectively) has moved on to a new generation, and they’re not happy with what their foremothers were willing to put up with. Who knew generational curses could be so literal? Sally’s daughters Kylie and Antonia (Joey King and Maisie Williams) certainly didn’t, and if Sally ever wants them to talk to her again, she’s going to have to go back to the source of the problem: England.

The British locale was previously reported, though it seemed at the time like the U.K. was going to stand in for Massachusetts. (It’s probably more apt than the Washington state mountains that stood in for the Bay State in the 1998 original.) The location has the potential to be pretty interesting, given that the man who arguably started the Salem Witch Trial hysteria, Samuel Parris, was British and first moved across the Atlantic to maintain a sugar plantation in Barbados. Of course, we have no idea at this point how deep Practical Magic 2 is going to get into the history of British colonialism and how it feeds into our modern understanding of witchcraft, but, hey, it’s on the table.

Practical Magic 2 also stars Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing and opens in theaters on September 11.

