Despite our repeatedly provided, ironclad evidence that aliens are obviously, unequivocally here among us (unlike ghosts), a lot of people still seem compelled to“ask the experts” about it. We don’t know if “hurt” is the word to describe their distrust of us, but... like, what more could you need? It’s fine. We’re over it already... because guess what, truth seekers? The professional seekers of truth are real goddamn tired of all your questions, too. How do you like them alien apples, huh?

Recently, NASA updated its (admittedly still sparse) Frequently Asked Questions page on unidentified flying objects unidentified aerial phenomena, we assume to mitigate at least some of the latest uptick in all things extraterrestrial. Among the questions frequently asked: Does NASA actually search for aliens? Is that something that’s actually worth their time? How do they search for said aliens? And, of course, have they found anybody out there?

The respective answers, in a nutshell:

Yes.

Sure, why not?

A lot of fancy-pants ways we wouldn’t understand.

No, please stop asking.

“There is a possibility and indeed a probability of life beyond Earth. Science is driven by the desire to better understand the unknown – but science is ultimately a matter of evidence, and we have not yet detected extraterrestrial life. We do, however, continue to look,” reassures NASA’s FAQ page, which was most recently updated on June 25.

That said, the agency seems very adamant in its clarification that they aren’t technically the ones on the hunt for UAPs. “NASA does not actively search for UAPs. However, through our Earth-observing satellites, NASA collects extensive data about Earth’s atmosphere, often in collaboration with the other space agencies of the world,” they explain. “While these data are not specifically collected to identify UAPs or alien technosignatures, they are publicly available and anyone may use them to search the atmosphere.”

You hear that, people? “Anyone may use them.” So stop bugging them and do the damn work yourselves. They’re probably too busy dealing with all of Elon Musk’s inane late-night text message memes, anyway.

