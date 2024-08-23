The body-snatching aliens have landed in exclusive The Becomers clip The Becomers will open in select theaters August and September

Have you ever seen something really horrific or even just bizarre on our planet and thought, ‘ugh, what would an alien think if they were to visit Earth right now?'” That’s the core question of The Becomers, an upcoming extraterrestrial body-snatch film from Little Sister and White Reindeer director, Zach Clark. “In the film, two body-snatching alien lovers arrive separately on Earth after being forced to flee their dying planet,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “Determined to find each other, the aliens jump from body to body, but they quickly learn that it’s not easy to inhabit their new, fleshy hosts, and that life in modern-day America is more complicated than they could have ever imagined.”

The A.V. Club is debuting an exclusive clip from the film, which sees one of the alien lovers land in a bit of hot water. It also features some pretty delicious sci-fi mumbo jumbo, the mark of any good space flick of course. “After dating for two year-long summers, my lover and I connected our pods,” singer Russell Mael from the band Sparks narrates in the clip. (He does a voiceover for the entire film.) “I loved how dark and cuddly it was, cooking grass stew and watching screen songs, nestled together.” We here on Earth also love our screen songs, so we at least have that in common.

You can watch the official trailer, which the filmmaker says is “equally inspired by old Star Trek episodes, retro science fiction films, and the last five years of American history,” below. If you liked I Saw The TV Glow, this film also shares a bit of the same visual language. The Becomers stars Molly Plunk (Little Sister, See You Next Tuesday) and Mike Lopez (May December), in addition to the narration from Mael. It will premiere in New York on August 23rd at Cinema Village, in Los Angeles on August 30th at Lumiere Music Hall, and in Chicago on September 13th at Music Box Theatre. You can check out the whole screening schedule below.

8/23 – 8/29 — Cinema Village (New York, NY) ** Live Music from Composter Fritz Myers Preceding Film / Filmmaker Q&As 8/23 + 8/24 **

8/30 – 9/5 — Lumiere Music Hall (Los Angeles, CA)

9/6 – 9/8 — Spectacle (Brooklyn, NY) ** Live Music from Composter Fritz Myers Preceding Film / Filmmaker Q&As 9/6 + 9/7 **

9/7 – 9/8 — Tallgrass Film Center (Wichita, KS)

9/11 — Roxy Cinema (New York, NY) ** Live Music from Composter Fritz Myers Preceding Film / Filmmaker Q&A **

9/13 – 9/19 — Music Box Theater (Chicago, IL) ** Filmmaker Q&As **

9/20 — Dairy Arts Center (Boulder, CO)

9/23 — Nitehawk Williamsburg (Brooklyn, NY) ** Live Music from Composter Fritz Myers Preceding Film / Filmmaker Q&A **