Prime Video says "yes, and" to DINKS, TV's first improvised multi-cam sitcom
Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Marta Kauffman are taking another stab at an improvised television show.Credit: Gage Skidmore
Not to be confused with the delightful pickleball comedy, The Dink, the upcoming improvised sitcom, DINKS, brings the title back to acronym days. DINKS has nothing to do with micro-tennis, and everything to do with dual-income, no kids. It’s also the title of the first improvised multi-camera sitcom, starring podcasting and improv superstars Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jon Gabrus. The series, which Prime Video greenlit today, two years after Amazon commissioned a pilot, hails from Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman, who “always said [she] wouldn’t do another multi-cam unless someone was able to reinvent it.” The key to that reinvention? Not writing it. Scheer and Raphael, who are married with children in real life, will portray the titular DINKS and fulfill their childless dreams by “renovating their nightmare of a dreamhouse,” according to Variety‘s logline.