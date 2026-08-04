Prime Video says "yes, and" to DINKS, TV's first improvised multi-cam sitcom

Not to be confused with the delightful pickleball comedy, The Dink, the upcoming improvised sitcom, DINKS, brings the title back to acronym days. DINKS has nothing to do with micro-tennis, and everything to do with dual-income, no kids. It’s also the title of the first improvised multi-camera sitcom, starring podcasting and improv superstars Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jon Gabrus. The series, which Prime Video greenlit today, two years after Amazon commissioned a pilot, hails from Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman, who “always said [she] wouldn’t do another multi-cam unless someone was able to reinvent it.” The key to that reinvention? Not writing it. Scheer and Raphael, who are married with children in real life, will portray the titular DINKS and fulfill their childless dreams by “renovating their nightmare of a dreamhouse,” according to Variety‘s logline.

While it might be the first improvised sitcom, there have been plenty of improvised TV shows, like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Curb Your Enthusiasm. However, taking long-form improv, of the “yes, and” variety enjoyed by the Del Close acolytes at the UCB and Second City Theaters, to television has always been a struggle. That’s why there’s no TV series based on The Harold. In the last few decades, UCB, which became a feeder system for TV comedy when TV comedy was still in heavy production, has failed to adapt its flagship form to narrative TV, though they tried with an ASSSSCat pilot. UCB alum Ben Schwartz also gave it a go with House Of Lies Live, a comedy special featuring the cast of his Showtime show House Of Pies Lies. He also recorded several live shows with Thomas Middleditch for Netflix. Scheer’s previous sitcom, The League, also relied heavily on improv of the Curb Your Enthusiasm variety.

“It’s what I hoped it would be: unique, hilarious and warm,” Kauffman said in a statement. “Shooting this show is like being on a roller coaster in the dark. You have no idea where it’s going to go, but you know it’s going to be fun.”