Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer team up in first Blade Runner 2099 trailer
The first footage of Prime Video's sci-fi action series promises a violent new uprising in Los Angeles.Photo: Prime Video
Patience is the name of the game for fans of the Blade Runner franchise. Over five years after Ridley Scott confirmed an in-universe TV series, and two years since Michelle Yeoh was cast as the lead, Prime Video has finally unveiled the first footage of Blade Runner 2099 at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, attended by series creator Silka Luisa and stars Yeoh and Hunter Schafer.
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