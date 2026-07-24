Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer team up in first Blade Runner 2099 trailer

Patience is the name of the game for fans of the Blade Runner franchise. Over five years after Ridley Scott confirmed an in-universe TV series, and two years since Michelle Yeoh was cast as the lead, Prime Video has finally unveiled the first footage of Blade Runner 2099 at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, attended by series creator Silka Luisa and stars Yeoh and Hunter Schafer.

Blade Runner 2099 is a sequel to the Scott-directed 1982 Blade Runner and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 film Blade Runner 2049. (Hoo boy, that’s a lot of years to keep track of, huh?). The upcoming limited series takes place in the year 2099, when humans have lost the war and are second-class citizens as compared to replicants. Cora (Schafer) has spent her whole life on the run from Blade Runners, adopting different identities to stay hidden. However, for the sake of her brother’s safety, Cora teams up with a dying Blade Runner named Olwen (Yeoh). Their investigation into a bunch of missing rogue replicants leads them to a larger conspiracy that could bring down Los Angeles.

The action drama, inspired by Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, looks just as zany and moody based on the new trailer, which you can check out below. Blade Runner 2099′s ensemble includes Sheila Atim, Maddhew Needham, Daniel Rigby, Amy Lennox, and Tom Burke. The show is set to debut on November 25.