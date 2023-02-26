It’s starting to look even better for Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Academy Awards in March, because the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed film just won the top prize at the Producers Guild Of America Awards. While not a perfect predictor of the Best Picture winner at the Oscars, the PGAs are at least a very good predictor—having picked the eventual Best Picture winner 11 out of the last 14 times—thanks to the fact that both use the same number of nominees and both have ranked-choice voting. Also, “producing” is a more nebulous thing than directing or writing, so if the producers think a movie was produced the best, it stands to reason that it is also, simply, the best.

The PGAs award for animated films went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the drama TV award went to White Lotus and the comedy TV award went to The Bear (TV genres are fun, right?), and another highlight is that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has continued its delightful awards season run by notching another victory into its belt (it beat out Prey to win the award for televised or streamed motion pictures).

Also at the PGA Awards, B.J. Novak presented Mindy Kaling with the Norman Lear Achievement Award In Television, and for anyone invested in hearing the two Office castmates say nice things about each other, there was a lot of that:

She knows a lot about producing now but she was great at it even before she did, because she’s a great producer for the same reason that many people, including her, are great parents right away. She cares so much that she either knows what to do or finds out fast. She cares so much about everything, and I care so much about her.

In her acceptance speech, Kaling honored the awards namesake by talking about how Lear paved the way “or all kinds of people to be centered on TV — nuanced, three-dimensional people who are sometimes awkward or selfish but they’re always hilarious.”