Kate Hudson gets her girlboss on in first look at Mindy Kaling's Running Point Netflix also announced the premiere date for the upcoming basketball comedy.

As DEI initiatives get thrown out the window and Sheyl Sandberg of Lean In fame gets thrown under the bus, a new girlboss will rise. A fictional girlboss, but hey: at least there’s some universe where glass ceilings are still being broken. This particular universe is Mindy Kaling’s Running Point, a new basketball comedy starring Kate Hudson. On Tuesday, Netflix announced the 10-episode first season will premiere on February 27. To celebrate the occasion, the streamer released a Running Point first look (below).

According to a synopsis from Netflix, “Isla (Hudson), the only sister in a family of brothers, is ambitious and often overlooked. But when her brother (Justin Theroux) is forced to resign from his position as president of the Los Angeles Waves, she’s appointed in his place. Now that she’s stepping up into the family business, she’s going to have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. Over the course of the series, she sets out to do just that—especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.”

Hudson serves as an executive producer on the show alongside writers Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, the latter of whom serves as showrunner. Additional EPs include Lakers president and co-owner Jeanie Buss (whose real-life story is echoed in Isla’s fictional journey) as well as the team’s manager of special projects Linda Rambis. In addition to Hudson, the series also stars Brenda Song as the Waves’ chief of staff, Drew Tarver and Scott MacArthur as Isla’s brothers, Max Greenfield as Isla’s fiancé, and Fabrizio Guido, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro as various members of the Waves organization and inner circle. You can check them out in the Running Point first look photos below.