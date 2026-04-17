Project Hail Mary will continue orbiting theaters for the time being
The sci-fi hit about an adorable rock and the man who loves him won't be coming to streaming "anytime soon."Credit: Amazon MGM
Project Hail Mary is going to continue its hugely successful theatrical run, thank you very much. Earlier this week at CinemaCon, Amazon MGM announced that it would be extending the film’s release window and delaying its Prime Video debut. Co-director Chris Miller followed the announcement by posting on X that the film “won’t be on streaming anytime soon” and would be returning to “IMAX screens for one week only starting this weekend.”
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