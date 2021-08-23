It’s been nearly two years since the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. It’s not the longest break between seasons—not by a long shot. Six years separate seasons 8 and 9, so fans who can’t get enough Larry David and his many, many triggers should still be feeling fine. Nevertheless, after more than a year of dealing with themselves at home, some are probably very excited for someone else to take jabs at whatever social rules still exist. Still , we have to imagine that Larry absolutely loves the social distancing.



Well, for the fans that can’t wait to get back to complaining, HBO announced that the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm would premiere this October. We’ll stop for a second so you can do it. We know you want to. Come on. Say it. We’ll do it with you: “Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.”

“You’re allowed to be happy, but not in front of me,” tweeted HBO earlier today. “#CurbYourEnthusiasm is back this October.”

And that’s basically it. We don’t know what the season arc will be or what mess Larry’s going to find himself in by simply enforcing the rules of polite society as he sees them. But we do know that Richard Lewis does a lot of his own costuming. Speaking of Richard Lewis , he announced that he would again guest star on the show for one episode in April .

“ Great news for me!,” Richard Lewis tweeted. “Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.”

One thing that isn’t clear is whether or not a filmed version of Larry’s argument with Alan Dershowitz will make it into this season. Boy, do we want to see that.