Queen Elizabeth II, who died today at the age of 96, was Britain’s longest-ruling monarch, a World War II vehicle mechanic, and a huge fan of neon suits. She was also a leader of staggering depth whose life is impossible to sum up in a single obituary, much much less in a single film or TV portrayal. Still, many actors have taken up the challenge, and each has captured unique aspects of her life and her personality. Because Queen Elizabeth ruled for so long, these performances span decades and cover many different periods of her life, from Freya Wilson as a young Princess Elizabeth in The King’s Speech to Dame Helen Mirren in The Queen. Here are some of the most memorable on-screen portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II.



This list will be updated throughout the day. —Ed.