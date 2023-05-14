Get 82% Off This WiFi Digital Picture Frame Today
82% Off
Get 82% Off This WiFi Digital Picture Frame Today

And take an additional 10% off with a bonus coupon!
Thanks to nothing short of a humongous sale on SGIN’s WiFi Digital Photo Frame, you can store and display literally thousands of photos and videos of your dog (up to 40,000 photos, in fact, with the included 16GB of storage!).

Advertisement

(Does Paddington pay for Twitter?)

Advertisement

Here’s the clip if you want to see it for yourself, including a performance from the Queen that feels weirdly on a similar level as Ben Whishaw’s little bear.

🥪 👜 Ma’amalade sandwich Your Majesty?

Paddington (and also the Queen) beat some stiff competition for the award, including Nick and Charlie’s first kiss in Heartstopper, the “Running Up That Hill” scene in Stranger Things, and the big vote at the end of Derry Girls. In addition to sharing that BAFTA with the Queen, Whishaw also won a BAFTA of his own for starring in This Is Going To Hurt. The Queen and her Platinum Jubilee also won the “Live Event” BAFTA, giving her another posthumous win this year, beating out ITV’s Concert For Ukraine special and… the Queen’s… you know… funeral. It might’ve been a little awkward if that had been the one to win.