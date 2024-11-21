Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Omar Apollo share tender new Queer song Apollo is doing double duty as a singer and actor for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming romance.

You can say “Yeah x10,” because Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross just released a new song from their soundtrack to Queer. This will be the Nine Inch Nails musicians-turned-film scorers’ second collab with the director this year; they previously dreamed up Challengers‘ Grammy-nominated steroid of a score this past spring. But if you’re expecting something that will inspire you to lace up your tennis shoes and furiously make out with your ex, you may want to shift your expectations a bit. (Well, that second one is still in the mix.)

Reznor and Atticus are showing off their range with “Te Maldigo,” a mellow and gentle love song with “Evergreen” singer Omar Apollo. Per Stereogum, this is the first time Apollo, who also makes acting debut in the film, has written entirely in Spanish in the past few years. In English, the title translates to “I Curse You,” which doesn’t bode well for the film’s central lovers.

Adapted from the 1985 William S. Burroughs novella, Queer follows the story of William Lee (Daniel Craig), who becomes infatuated with a younger, discharged Navy serviceman (Drew Starkey) in 1950s Mexico City. Queer is “a confident work by Guadagnino that takes us along on Lee’s journey, both physical and metaphysical, and finds love, loss, pain, and progress along the way,” writes Jason Gorber in his A.V. Club review.

Queer opens in select theaters in the US on November 27, before opening nationwide December 13. You can listen to “Te Maldigo” below: