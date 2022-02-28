It’s rare for Quentin Tarantino to step out of his own movies to lend his acting chops elsewhere, and it’s even rarer for him to do voice acting work.



His only voice acting credit, unrelated to his own projects, is on an episode of the Daffy Duck series Duck Dodgers in which he plays kung-fu trainer Master Moloch. However, he’s now the narrator of Showtime’s new anthology series Super Pumped, a show that delves into the rise and fall of Uber’s former CEO Travis Kalanick, (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in its first season.

Tarantino’s role as narrator in the series makes sense, considering Uma Thurman—who’s starred in many of his films—is one of its stars. But it turns out he wasn’t selected as narrator because of that connection. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Super Pumped’s co-showrunner Brian Koppelman explains that the idea of asking Tarantino to do the narration came while brainstorming in the writers’ room.

“One of us just said, ‘And then we’ll have Quentin Tarantino’s voice appear, and Quentin Tarantino’s voice will tell this part of the story,’” recalls Koppelman. “And suddenly, it just made sense that that’s what we needed. It was an incredible long shot, of course, but I asked him to do it and he said yes.”

Koppelman also goes on to say they “never considered any other voice” but Tarantino’s, adding that it seemed like his was “the only voice” appropriate for the show. As odd as it may appear to have Tarantino narrate a show about Silicon Valley, it turned out to be a perfect fit—because this isn’t your typical narration, and instead, it features many “fucks” as Tarantino’s own scripts.

In case you’re curious about how well Tarantino’s distinct voice pairs up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing a Silicon Valley jerk, you can watch the show on Showtime on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.