Some interesting news from the limited series Justified reboot, City Primeval, this evening, as Deadline reports that Quentin Tarantino—you know, the movie guy! —is supposedly in talks to direct one or two episodes of Timothy Olyphant’s return to the Raylan Givens part.

Advertisement

As Deadline notes, there are multiple connections tying Tarantino, potentially, to the project: He recently worked with Olyphant (who played, what else, an up-and-coming Western star) on his latest movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He’s also a devoted fan of Elmore Leonard, upon whose work Justified is based; Jackie Brown, the one adapted screenplay in Tarantino’s library, was a Leonard original.

It also wouldn’t be the first time Tarantino has dabbled in TV, although it’s been a rarity across his long career. To date, he’s directed just three episodes of television: One installment of ER back in 1995, and a CSI two-parter in 2005. (If we include acting, there’s also that weird time he had a multi-episode arc on Alias.)

The post-Once Upon A Time period has been a relatively fallow one for Tarantino. His most high-profile project (besides annoying Bruce Lee’s daughter as often as he apparently can) was the Star Trek project he was developing at Paramount. Tarantino has since said that said film—which would have focused on guns and gang s ters, a la that one original series episode where they go to a gangster planet —probably won’t be made by him any time soon. He’s also still got that “ten films and I’m out” thing hanging over his head; we can see why he might want to put off No. 10 for a bit by spending some time in Leonard Country. (See also his recent decision to narrate Showtime’s Uber show, Super-Pumped. )

City Primeval was announced as a limited series last month. The series will star Olyphant, whose Marshall Givens has left Harlan County behind, and will be spending most of the series presumably shooting bad guys in Detroit.