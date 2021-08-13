Quentin Tarantino recently made headlines for saying that he once vowed to never share his wealth with his mother, Connie Zastoupil, after she scolded a middle-school-aged Tarantino for writing screenplays instead of paying attention in class. Now that those comments—given during an episode of Brian Koppelman’s The Moment podcast— have gone viral, Zastoupil wants people to know that she harbors no ill will toward her son.

Advertisement

In a statement given to USA Today, Zastoupil says, “Regarding my son Quentin—I support him, I’m proud of him and love him and his growing new family. It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my Grandson Leo.”

On the podcast, Tarantino explained that in the middle of an argument over him prioritizing his writing over school, Zastoupil said, “Oh, and by the way, this little writing career? This little writing career that you’re doing? That shit is fucking over.” Those harsh words stuck with him, and he recalled thinking , “Okay, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you. No Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing because you said that.” He added that he made the decision to teach his mom a lesson. “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” he said. “Remember: There are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

In her statement to USA Today, Zastoupil adds that it’s easy for comments like those Tarantino made on The Moment to “spin and go viral without full context” and she “does not wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy.”

In other podcast-based Tarantino revelations from this week, The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith told Bulletproof Screenwriting that the Pulp Fiction and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood director’s long-gestating, possibly abandoned Star Trek movie contained “an awesome cool gangster scene.”