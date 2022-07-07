3. Will Kim die?

This has been, until the more immediate ones popped up this season, the ultimate unanswered question of the series. As we quickly came to know and love Kim Wexler, we grew to worry more and more about why we never knew or saw or even heard her name mentioned in Breaking Bad. How could this incredible character be such an important part of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman’s world, but not even get a mention later on in Saul’s Bad world? Then, when we saw the season six opener, when the top of the Zafiro Añejo bottle seemed to be the only trace of Kim’s existence as the authorities packed up Saul’s manse, we became downright terrified for Kim’s survival. So, to repeat, does Kim Wexler die before the end of Better Call Saul? Or do she and Jimmy have a breakup so bitter and final that she simply exits his life and the city altogether? Or do their machinations, which have led to the murder of a man who once mentored her, paid for her legal degree, and tried to warn her about the extent of some of Jimmy’s shady behavior, lead her to run away from it all?

