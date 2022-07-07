After that crushing midseason finale, Better Call Saul returns for its last batch of episodes on July 11. And as we prepare to bid adieu to the good (and very, very bad) characters on the show—and, for now, the citizenry of the Gilligan Universe in general—some major questions loom. For instance: How exactly will Carol Burnett figure into her “favorite show”? These are the other big ones we most hope Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, and the rest of the Saul crew tackle before the August 15 series finale. And while we’re sure this goes without saying, don’t read on unless you’re caught up on the story.
1. What will Lalo do with Jimmy and Kim now that Howard is dead?
Obviously, this is the most pressing question. Kim and Jimmy (or Saul— whichever name you’re choosing to refer to him at this point is fine and dandy) were in big trouble the moment Kim learned Lalo was still alive. Now, they’re not only in Lalo’s clutches (and still tied to his nemeses, Gus and Mike), but they have also personally witnessed Lalo murder Howard. (That was a death so sudden and shocking that it still seems unbelievable.) However this all plays out, we’re banking that it builds slowly to a last-minute twist.
2. How will Jimmy react when he finds out Kim knew Lalo was still alive?
Speaking of Kim’s secret, the one she kept from Jimmy even after Mike dropped the bombshell of Lalo’s escape from Gus’ assassination attempt: How will Jimmy handle it? Kim’s insisted that Jimmy tell her the truth, no matter how unpleasant, after that desert drama with Mike. So ... now what? If Jimmy had known Lalo was out there, he might have panicked, insisting he and Kim flee. He absolutely would have made sure the two of them were not in their apartment, with the door unlocked, with a gun-totin’ Lalo free to mosey right in. And if the McGills had fled to safer pastures, maybe Howard would never have gotten caught at the end of Lalo’s bullet. Plus, to go deeper, how crushed is Jimmy going to be to learn that Kim didn’t trust him enough to share this news? And what impact is that ultimately going to have on their relationship?
3. Will Kim die?
This has been, until the more immediate ones popped up this season, the ultimate unanswered question of the series. As we quickly came to know and love Kim Wexler, we grew to worry more and more about why we never knew or saw or even heard her name mentioned in Breaking Bad. How could this incredible character be such an important part of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman’s world, but not even get a mention later on in Saul’s Bad world? Then, when we saw the season six opener, when the top of the Zafiro Añejo bottle seemed to be the only trace of Kim’s existence as the authorities packed up Saul’s manse, we became downright terrified for Kim’s survival. So, to repeat, does Kim Wexler die before the end of Better Call Saul? Or do she and Jimmy have a breakup so bitter and final that she simply exits his life and the city altogether? Or do their machinations, which have led to the murder of a man who once mentored her, paid for her legal degree, and tried to warn her about the extent of some of Jimmy’s shady behavior, lead her to run away from it all?
4. What will Gene do?
The show broke with the tradition of opening each season by following the black and white (literally and figuratively) futureverse of Jimmy/Saul/Gene as he makes his way through a very quiet, lonely world as the manager of a mall Cinnabon in Omaha. When last we saw Gene, in the season five opening flashforward, he was recognized by menacing Jeff the cab driver and turned to “vacuum cleaner repairman” Ed in a panic, but then quickly canceled the extraction request and told Ed he was going to handle the situation himself. What does that mean? Probably nothing good for Jeff, considering the look of determination on Gene’s face. It’s also worth noting here: Kim grew up in Nebraska.
5. How will Walt and Jesse enter the picture?
As you’re probably aware, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to appear as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman this season. Will we see a recreation of the Breaking Bad scene in which Walt and Jesse drag Saul into the desert at night, the one where Nacho and Lalo are first mentioned? Maybe the show will expand that moment? (More Saul begging for his life, please.) Or maybe it’ll just be a random-but-creative run-in?
