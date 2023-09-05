R.I.P. Gary Wright, musician and "Dream Weaver" songwriter

Gary Wright, the artist behind ’70s hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive,” has died. His son Justin confirmed to NBC News that Wright suffered from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 80 years old.

Born in New Jersey, Wright moved to Europe in the ’60s and became a founding member of the U.K. group Spooky Tooth. He eventually embarked on a solo career as well as serving as a studio musician for many artists, including Harry Nilsson, Tim Rose, B.B. King, and notably George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Wright played on a number of Harrison projects, including his first post-Beatles solo album All Things Must Pass; he also eventually toured with Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band.

Wright’s passing was met with a number of tributes, including from Ambrosia’s David Pack. “I was a fan of his earliest UK supergroup, Spooky Tooth, then watched him evolve into a global legend with breakthrough hits such as ‘Dream Weaver’ and ‘My Love is Alive.’ Gary’s long friendship with George Harrison resulted in George asking him to play keyboards on every solo album and taking trips to India and around the world together,” Pack wrote in part on Facebook. “A year ago, David Foster, Jim Keltner, and I organized a trip to Gary’s house on Labor Day 2022 and spent the day cheering him on, showering him with love + hugs, stories, and songs. He couldn’t speak, but he smiled a lot; you could tell he loved us honoring him—as millions worldwide did. I feel Gary has ascended to heaven, having left his friends, family, and the world truly enriched by his spirit and songs.”



Similarly, singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop wrote on X/Twitter, “It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright’s passing. The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley.”

He continued, “Gary’s vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come. I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”