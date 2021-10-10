Granville Adams, who played Zhair Arif on the prison drama Oz and Officer Jeff Westby on Homicide: Life On The Street, has died. Friends and colleagues of Adams confirmed his death on Sunday, reports Deadline. He was believed to be 58.

Adams was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year. His former Oz showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana and Oz star Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund Adams’ medical bills. The campaign raised more than $99,000 as of today. On the GoFundMe page, Fontana wrote:



As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer, In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels. Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay. In this quarter alone, the unpaid bills have piled up to $69,550. We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter’s bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease.

Adams is best known for playing devout Muslim inmate Zhair Arif on Oz, appearing on 48 episodes of HBO’s seminal drama. He also starred as Detective Jeff Westby on Homicide and Homicide: The Movie. His final role came in 2011 as Scout in Magic City Memoirs.

On social media, Adams’ friends and former coworkers sent condolences. “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest,” wrote Tom Fontana on Instagram.

“I first met Granny in 1992 and I immediately drank the Kool Aid. His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating,” wrote Dean Winters on Instagram. “He never, ever spoke ill of anyone and I defy anyone who knew him to say anything negative about this man. Granville was beloved, period. He may as well have had people throwing rose petals at his feet while he walked down the street. A humble, beautiful soul who just elevated the afterlife to a whole new level. You will be missed my friend. You are my brother and I’m a better human being for knowing you RIP G.”