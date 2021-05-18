R.I.P. The Heartbreak Kid and Beethoven actor Charles Grodin

Charles Grodin Photo : Jemal Countess ( Getty Images )



The New York Times reports that Charles Grodin—the actor known for his roles in films like The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run, and Beethoven—has died from bone marrow cancer at his home in Connecticut. His son, Nicholas, confirmed the news. Grodin was 86.

Charles Grodin’s big film break came in 1968 when he played the obstetrician in Rosemary’s Baby. A few years later, he played the leading role in The Heartbreak Kid in 1972. Some of his other film credits include: Catch-22, Heaven Can Wait, The Lonely Guy, All Of Me, The Great Muppet Caper, The Woman In Red, The Incredible Shrinking Woman, Seems Like Old Times, and many, many others.

The actor, who delivered deadpan comedy with ease, also was a longtime lover of talk shows. He had his own talk show for a while and made nearly 40 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and made 17 appearances on Late Night With David Letterman.

Grodin also had a long list of Broadway roles under his belt. In 1962, he scored a part in Tchin-Tchin. He was also in 1964’s Absence Of A Cello and 1975’s Same Time, Next Year, and he served as Broadway director for Lovers And Other Strangers in 1968 and Thieves in 1974. His career was as much about writing and directing as it was about appearing in front of the camera. He chronicled his many show business adventures in memoirs like 1990’s It Would Be So Nice If You Weren’t Here (the title was inspired by a comment someone said to him on the set of 1974’s 11 Harrowhouse) and 2009’s How I Got To Be Whoever It Is I Am.



He is survived by his wife, Elissa, and two children.

