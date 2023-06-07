$2000.00 Persian Club Challenge Iron Sheik vs. Precious Paul by UWA!

Which is to say that Vaziri understood and embraced the villain’s role in professional wrestling as few others did: A few years later, during his most famous stint with the then-WWF, he teamed up with Russian wrestler Nikolai Volkoff for a multi-year partnership that saw each man play up national stereotypes (and the headlines of the day) to incite the rage of the crowds, waving Iranian and Russian flags while spitting at the name of America. Always happy to launch an insulting, vitriolic salvo at an opponent (or his happily adopted home country), Vaziri knew how to give the crowds exactly what they wanted; there’s a reason that the moment Hulk Hogan ascended from “rising star” status to national phenomenon came when he defied the Sheik’s infamous “Camel Clutch” to defeat him before a howling crowd at Madison Square Garden. Vaziri might have been playing for the cheap seats, but he was doing it with considerable skill and a finely-honed understanding of how to work the crowd.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Unfortunately, real-life incidents marred the continued rise of the Sheik’s career: In 1987, he and in-ring rival “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan were pulled over by police, and found to be in possession of drugs. Vaziri was placed on probation for a year; substance abuse issues would continue to crop up through the rest of his career, including leading to another departure from the WWF (this time as a manager) in 1997. His struggles with drugs only worsened in the early 2000s, after his eldest daughter, Marissa, was murdered by her boyfriend in 2003. (In a 2013 profile, Vaziri’s family talked about having to stop their father from rushing across the courtroom to kill his daughter’s murderer with a smuggled-in razorblade. The same piece reported that he’d been clean since 2009.)

The Sheik Official Trailer (2015) - Khosrow Vaziri Documentary HD

Vaziri’s talents, and his impact on both the sport, and the WWF/E, were undeniable: He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2005 by none other than Robert “Sgt. Slaughter” Remus, with whom he’d feuded, and sometimes partnered, numerous times across the decades. Meanwhile, Vaziri also deployed his abilities as a transcendent shit-talker in other arenas, most notably with a series of ear-catching appearances on The Howard Stern Show that helped promote the idea of the Iron Sheik “brand” to a new generation. (See also his famed Twitter account, which was written by his managers, but which embodied his “say anything” tone.)

The Iron Sheik, the wrestler, was in many ways, a cartoon character. (Literally, in the case of 1980s Saturday morning series Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n Wrestling, where he appeared as a regular villain.) But Hossein Vaziri, the man, was a savvy and accomplished performer, combining incredible physical strength with a laser-precise talent for getting under people’s skin. Wrestling needs its villains, and Vaziri gave it one of its greats.

Vaziri died earlier today, in his Georgia home. No cause of death has been released.