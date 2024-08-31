R.I.P. Fatman Scoop, "Be Faithful" rapper and hypeman Fatman Scoop collapsed on-stage during a show in Connecticut Friday night; the "Be Faithful" rapper's death was confirmed on Saturday

Isaac Freeman III, better known by his stage name Fatman Scoop, has died. An influential rapper, hypeman, and DJ, best known for his 1999 single “Be Faithful”—a highly energetic, irresistible track that was a major hit on the UK and Irish singles charts—Freeman also appeared on tracks like Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” and Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That.” Per Variety, Freeman was rushed to a hospital on Friday night after collapsing mid-concert in Hamden, Connecticut; he was declared dead on Saturday. Freeman was 53.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Born in New York, Freeman served as a DJ and radio personality before breaking out with his own music, with “Be Faithful” achieving sleeper status at least partly because it took years to clear, thanks to samples from Jay-Z, Black Sheep, Queen Pen, and more. Even before its official release, though, the track became a staple of dance clubs on both sides of the Atlantic, all tapping into Fatman Scoop’s incredible ability to build the energy in a room, whether he was present or not.

And while his most visible work came in the 2000s, with the aforementioned Elliott and Carey collaborations, Freeman continued to perform relentlessly through the entire first quarter of the 21st century, contributing to dozens of singles across a long career. He also built up his career as a media personality, appearing in a season of Celebrity Big Brother, and in the UK reality series Chancers, where he mentored up-and-coming musicians. His popularity in the UK extended to a number of chat and morning show appearances, charming hosts and audiences with his rapid-fire delivery and quick wit, the same skills that made him one hell of a hypeman.



Freeman’s death was confirmed this weekend by his talent agency; no cause of death has been reported. Among many others, Missy Elliott posted a tribute to her multiple-time collaborator earlier today, praising his “voice and energy,” and the way he “contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades.”