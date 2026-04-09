Netflix offers first look at Brad Bird's retrofuturist noir Ray Gunn Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Waits join the director's first film since 2018 The Incredibles 2.

Brad Bird is back with his first directorial effort since 2018, and he’s going even further back in time than the retrofuturism on display in The Incredibles and Tomorrowland. Instead of a 1960s idea of the future, the first look at Ray Gunn, which Netflix debuted today, offers a distinctly 1930s view of the future, giving it somewhat of a George Lucas, Attack Of The Clones flavor. Additionally, Netflix confirmed this morning that Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Waits have all joined the cast.

The official logline for the project reads: