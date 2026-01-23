Read this: This Alaska college student eats AI art for lunch

Earlier this month, Graham Granger, a film and performing arts student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, walked into the school art gallery and found an exhibit made, in part, by generative AI. Pictures made with AI resting alongside the school’s bespoke works? Granger didn’t take kindly to that and began “tearing them up and just shoving them in [his mouth] as fast as he could,” a witness tells The Nation, “Like when you see people in a hot-dog eating contest.” Police estimate that Granger destroyed roughly 57 of the 160 images in the exhibit, which artist Nick Dwyer claims were about his struggle with AI psychosis. Arrested on charges of criminal mischief, Granger doesn’t care what the intent behind the piece was. The guy was going to eat it. “It was insulting to see something of such little effort alongside all these beautiful pieces in the gallery,” Granger said in an interview with The Nation. “It shouldn’t be acceptable for this ‘art,’ if you will, to be put alongside these real great pieces. It’s art that has zero substance.”

To him, the smash-and-stuff, impromptu protest that generated headlines around the world was a personal bit of performance art. “It’s a protest against the school’s AI policy specifically, and it’s performance art because I needed something that would elicit a reaction. So this could reach more people,” he says. “I wanted to bring this to the attention of the school as a whole. I really hadn’t expected this to go past the college campus.”

At a time when the U.S. government continues to weaponize the plagiarizing technology against its citizenry and marketing firms attempt to sell producers on something called “Tilly Norwood,” we’ve seen artists try to stand up to AI in the courts and through advocacy. However, this might be the first time we’ve seen consumption as a form of protest. In the interview, Granger explains why he has the urge to chew up and spit out Dwyer’s work and what about AI art is so offensive to him. To be clear, he didn’t swallow any of the art because that would damage the sanctity of his satire. AI doesn’t swallow other people’s work. “AI chews up and spits out art made by other people.”

He’s doing his part. Read the whole interview over at The Nation and make sure not to visit the art gallery on an empty stomach.