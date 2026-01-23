Read this: This Alaska college student eats AI art for lunch
Arrested for chewing up and spitting out an art exhibit created with generative AI technology, Graham Granger has no regrets for his edible criticism.Screenshot: YouTube
Earlier this month, Graham Granger, a film and performing arts student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, walked into the school art gallery and found an exhibit made, in part, by generative AI. Pictures made with AI resting alongside the school’s bespoke works? Granger didn’t take kindly to that and began “tearing them up and just shoving them in [his mouth] as fast as he could,” a witness tells The Nation, “Like when you see people in a hot-dog eating contest.” Police estimate that Granger destroyed roughly 57 of the 160 images in the exhibit, which artist Nick Dwyer claims were about his struggle with AI psychosis. Arrested on charges of criminal mischief, Granger doesn’t care what the intent behind the piece was. The guy was going to eat it. “It was insulting to see something of such little effort alongside all these beautiful pieces in the gallery,” Granger said in an interview with The Nation. “It shouldn’t be acceptable for this ‘art,’ if you will, to be put alongside these real great pieces. It’s art that has zero substance.”